Hoping to help create thousands of new rural jobs, Utah officials are hitting the road to network

State officials are taking a jobs roadshow to Utah counties off the Wasatch Front as part of an effort to boost employment in rural areas.
In Gov. Gary Herbert's State of the State address in January, he set a goal of creating 25,000 jobs in mostly rural areas over the next four years. To that end, state officials are being joined by businesses and nonprofits for visits to various counties to talk about the resources available to help start or grow existing businesses.
Derek Miller, president and CEO of the World Trade Center Utah, cited a study that found recruiting corporations accounted for only 2 percent of job growth in rural areas. Ninety-eight percent of job growth came from new business started in those areas and the expansion of existing ones.