U.S. job openings slipped in May, but hiring increased

Jed Kolko, an economist at the jobs site Indeed, said the report "shows what workers do in a tight labor market" in which there are more quits than layoffs and fewer unemployed workers for each job opening.

Workers have certainly become more confident in the past year that they can find jobs.

The number of people quitting their jobs has increased 7.1 percent to 3.2 million. People usually quit when they either find a new job, often at higher pay, or are confident they can soon be hired elsewhere.

But even then, Kolko said that the level of churn reflected by people getting hired or leaving their jobs has been lower than it was in the early 2000s, which is consistent with the relatively slow wage gains.

May job openings fell by a meaningful amount in construction and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Advertising openings increased for retailers and educational services.

Hiring was most robust in the professional and business services sector in May, as well as educational services.

When unemployment is this low, wages generally rise. But average hourly earnings have increased just 2.5 percent over the past 12 months, staying ahead of inflation but hardly a substantial pay hike. The last time the unemployment rate was this low, wages were rising by about 4 percent.