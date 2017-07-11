KUTV’s Rod Decker will retire in September

Television » He’s become a local TV news icon in his 37 years of reporting for Channel 2.

KUTV reporter Rod Decker — a Utah television institution — has announced that he will retire in mid-September.

"My wife's ill, and I want to spend more time with her," Decker said. "That was part of it."

Decker is one of the most recognizable reporters in the state, covering politics and a variety of other things for Channel 2. In an age when local news across the country has been largely homogenized by consultants, he remained a distinct personality.

Few local TV news reporters could get away with a forceful delivery that sometimes borders on yelling into the camera, but Decker has made it work for a long time. He joined KUTV in 1980 after working as a reporter at the Deseret News.