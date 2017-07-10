Trump nominates Utahn Randal Quarles to be Fed’s top bank regulator

Randal Quarles, director of a Salt Lake City investment firm, has been nominated to serve as bank supervisor in President Donald Trump's administration.

The White House announced Monday the nomination of Quarles, founder and managing director of the Cynosure Group, to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman of bank supervision — the top regulatory role in the agency.

The announcement also said Quarles was nominated to serve on the Fed's board of governors through 2032.

Quarles worked in top finance roles in the President George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush administrations. He also spent time as U.S. executive director for the International Monetary Fund.