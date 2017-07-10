Sears closing more stores, including Utah Kmart

Struggling department store chain Sears says it's closing even more stores as it tries to turn around its business, including a Kmart store that it owns in Utah.

Sears Holdings Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert said Friday that by early October, the company would close another eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that are unprofitable. Among those is the Kmart located at 4670 S. 900 East in Salt Lake County.

Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year.

Sears had said in March that there was "substantial doubt" it could continue after years of bleeding money, though it has insisted that its actions to regroup should help reduce that risk. With more people shopping online, mall foot traffic has dropped.