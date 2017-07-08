Quantcast
Millcreek festival focuses on the arts

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 39 minutes ago
More than 30 Utah artists came together Saturday to show their wares at the Millcreek Arts Festival, which also featured music, dancing, food truck and glass blowing demonstrations. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday as well, promotes the arts and provides funds to various community organizations.

 

