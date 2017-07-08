More than 30 Utah artists came together Saturday to show their wares at the Millcreek Arts Festival, which also featured music, dancing, food truck and glass blowing demonstrations. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday as well, promotes the arts and provides funds to various community organizations.
Millcreek festival focuses on the arts
First Published 48 minutes ago • Updated 39 minutes ago
