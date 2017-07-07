June hiring surge signals U.S. economic vitality

Last month, economists worried that hiring would slow as employers struggled to fill jobs from a dwindling supply of unemployed workers. Friday's data suggest companies are still finding plenty of people to hire.

That has given economists greater confidence the economy still has room to run.

"This balanced pace should enable the current economic expansion to be maintained much beyond the historical norm," Russell Price, senior economist for Ameriprise Financial, said.

The current expansion is the third-longest on record.

So far, the job market and economy look broadly the same as they did last year, though President Donald Trump has boasted that his policies are accelerating hiring and growth.

The economy's durability appears to be benefiting more people. The unemployment rate among blacks fell in June to its lowest level in 17 years, at 7.1 percent. The gap with whites, whose rate was 3.8 percent, persisted. The rate among Latinos dropped to 4.8 percent, the lowest in 11 years.

Even with June's strong hiring, average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent from a year earlier. The last time the unemployment rate was this low, wages were rising by roughly 4 percent. Normally, as the number of unemployed dwindles, employers raise pay to attract job seekers.

Economists offer a number of explanations for why that dynamic hasn't yet kicked in.

One factor: The influx of job seekers last month — who had previously been on the sidelines, not counted as unemployed — might have offset some upward wage pressures. Employers had more applicants to choose from.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said many workers are too cautious to push for raises, partly because of the lingering effects of the Great Recession, when nearly 9 million people lost their jobs.

And some businesses have decided they can't raise prices enough to afford meaningful pay raises.

That cycle of limited wage gains and low prices has kept inflation in check.

John McAuliffe, chief executive of Sylvan Learning, a company that offers tutoring to students from kindergarten through high school, is hiring more teachers and expanding. Yet it is cutting costs to maintain profits, rather than raising prices.

The company has opened 10 new locations since March, creating about 100 jobs, mostly part time.

"More people have the ability to afford tutoring for their children," McAuliffe says.