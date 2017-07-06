Quantcast
It’s official: Outdoor Retailer is Denver-bound next year

By connect
First Published      Updated 22 minutes ago
Denver will host the lucrative Outdoor Retailer trade shows starting next year, departing its longtime home in Salt Lake City a year early.

Colorado officials and outdoor leaders made the announcement in a news conference Thursday morning.

"We chose Denver because of Colorado's longtime commitment to protecting and nurturing public lands," Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer show director, said at the news conference. "We chose Denver because this is where the industry wants to be."

The shows — which have traditionally included a winter and summer version — have brought some 40,000 visitors and $45 million in economic stimulus to Utah in recent years. The show has been based at the Salt Palace Convention Center, where the venue will host the final summer iteration later next month.

But in February, under pressure from several major outdoor company executives, Outdoor Retailer officials said they were ending their two-decade run in Utah over concerns about the state's public lands policies, and a push to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument designation.

The show, owned by publicly-traded Emerald Expositions, put out a request for new host city proposals.

A handful of cities, including Portland and Salt Lake City, submitted bids. Denver and Colorado "pushed it hard," Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said at the news conference.

"This was a very difficult process [to attract Outdoor Retailer], but nobody ever backed away," he said, praising the state's support of numerous public land areas.

Hickenlooper did not mention Utah, and neither did other officials who spoke. But plenty of people hinted at the controversy, and frustration over Utah politicians' stance on Bears Ears and other public lands issues.

Amy Roberts, executive director of of Outdoor Industry Association, a partner with the trade show, said executives chose Denver because Colorado's residents and policy makers "reflect and understand the sentiment that outdoor recreation and the protection of public lands shouldn't be politically polarizing."

"The entire state of Colorado wins with this announcement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

