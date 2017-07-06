It’s official: Outdoor Retailer is Denver-bound next year

Denver will host the lucrative Outdoor Retailer trade shows starting next year, departing its longtime home in Salt Lake City a year early.
Colorado officials and outdoor leaders made the announcement in a news conference Thursday morning.
"We chose Denver because of Colorado's longtime commitment to protecting and nurturing public lands," Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer show director, said at the news conference. "We chose Denver because this is where the industry wants to be."
The shows — which have traditionally included a winter and summer version — have brought some 40,000 visitors and $45 million in economic stimulus to Utah in recent years. The show has been based at the Salt Palace Convention Center, where the venue will host the final summer iteration later next month.