It’s official: Outdoor Retailer is Denver-bound next year

But in February, under pressure from several major outdoor company executives, Outdoor Retailer officials said they were ending their two-decade run in Utah over concerns about the state's public lands policies, and a push to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument designation.

The show, owned by publicly-traded Emerald Expositions, put out a request for new host city proposals.

A handful of cities, including Portland and Salt Lake City, submitted bids. Denver and Colorado "pushed it hard," Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said at the news conference.

"This was a very difficult process [to attract Outdoor Retailer], but nobody ever backed away," he said, praising the state's support of numerous public land areas.

Hickenlooper did not mention Utah, and neither did other officials who spoke. But plenty of people hinted at the controversy, and frustration over Utah politicians' stance on Bears Ears and other public lands issues.

Amy Roberts, executive director of of Outdoor Industry Association, a partner with the trade show, said executives chose Denver because Colorado's residents and policy makers "reflect and understand the sentiment that outdoor recreation and the protection of public lands shouldn't be politically polarizing."

"The entire state of Colorado wins with this announcement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

