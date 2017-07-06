Baskin-Robbins takes on messy task of U.S. ice cream delivery

While many chains have moved to deliver burgers, chicken and fries, delivering ice cream has remained largely elusive. DoorDash is using insulated carriers to ensure the treats arrive intact. The only difference is that sundaes won't have whipped cream, which dissolved during the delivery time, the company found during trial runs. Baskin-Robbins stores that tested delivery also showed sales increases, Austin said. She declined to provide specific figures.

McDonald's is another fast-food brand bringing desserts to diners. The Big Mac seller said earlier this year that it was partnering with Uber to offer delivery across the U.S. McDonald's delivery service includes sundaes, milkshakes and McFlurry desserts, though their ice cream is the soft-serve variety rather than hard scoops.

Patrons must use the DoorDash mobile app or website to place delivery orders for Baskin-Robbins products and there are delivery fees. Baskin-Robbins will look to expand the service to all of its 2,500 U.S. locations as DoorDash grows. It may also consider working with other third-party companies, Austin said.

"We are interested in doing whatever we can to expand it," she said. "We are working to get it to everyone."