Baskin-Robbins takes on messy task of U.S. ice cream delivery

It sounds messy, but Baskin-Robbins says it can do it - deliver ice cream in the heat of summer to customers' front doors.
More than 600 Baskin-Robbins U.S. stores are now delivering scoops of ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and cakes through DoorDash. The chain had previously tested the service in about 60 locations in Los Angeles and Chicago. Now, stores are on board in 22 cities, including New York, Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle.
"Convenience and immediate gratification - they are huge customer needs," said Carol Austin, vice president of marketing at Baskin-Robbins. "Customers today want what they want, when they want it."