Antitrust regulators sign off on Cabela’s sale to Bass Pro

Sidney, Neb. • U.S. antitrust regulators have ended their investigation into Bass Pro Shops' $4 billion deal to buy Cabela's, Cabela's said Wednesday.

The Nebraska-based chain said the Federal Trade Commission signed off on the deal earlier this week, but banking regulators still haven't approved one part of the transaction.

Cabela's shareholders will vote on the deal, which would pay them $61.50 per share, next Tuesday.

Stifel Nicholas analyst Jim Duffy said gaining FTC approval makes it much more likely that the merger of the two outdoor gear selling rivals will be completed.

In addition to selling Cabela's stores, website and catalog business to Bass Pro, the company plans to sell its credit card unit.