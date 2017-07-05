Tesla sales falling flat clouds outlook for Musk’s bold targets

Musk has a history of setting aggressive goals and timelines for Tesla and coming up short, including his calls for how soon the Model X SUV and less-expensive Model 3 sedan would follow the company's top-selling Model S. His latest target — producing the Model 3 at a rate of 20,000 cars per month in December — reinforces the challenge ahead. That's nearly as many vehicles as the company has delivered quarterly over the last year.

Tesla plunged as much as 6.1 percent Wednesday to $331, the steepest intraday decline since May 4. After the market closed on Monday, the company reported more than 22,000 vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, down from 25,051 in the first three months of the year.

Demand for Tesla's higher-priced Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles appears to be plateauing, analysts at Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc Capital Markets said in reports Wednesday. Musk is relying on appetite for those vehicles remaining strong as the Palo Alto, California-based company spends heavily to bring out the Model 3. Tesla plans to hand over the keys to about 30 Model 3 customers on July 28.

"While it is nice to see Tesla finally hit a stated target on time, we question whether 30 vehicle deliveries essentially built by hand count as 'mass production' and we also are surprised that this 'mass market' vehicle does not have official photos, options, pricing or really any details available," Jeff Osborne of Cowen and Co. wrote in note to clients Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs cut its six-month price target for Tesla stock by $10, to $180. Eight analysts rate the shares a buy, 10 recommend holding and six suggest selling.

In the statement released after the close of trading Monday, Tesla didn't disclose the number of cars in transit, a departure from previous reports. Deliveries were impacted by production issues with 100 kWh batteries, according to the company.

Second-half Model S and Model X deliveries are expected to exceed first-half sales "provided global economic conditions do not worsen considerably," Tesla said in its statement.