E.U., Japan have ‘agreement in principle’ on free trade deal

The timing of the announcement is important, coming just before a summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to express his discontent with free trade and his desire to renegotiate some deals.

The E.U. and Japan have stressed that their pact is intended as a rejection of the kind of protectionism Trump advocates.

For Abe, it shows that Japan remains an important partner in global trade, especially after Trump pulled the plug on a trade deal with Pacific nations. For the E.U., it shows that it remains a champion of free trade even if free trade negotiations with the United States are in a rut.

A senior E.U. official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity ahead of Thursday's summit, said that the deal with the Japanese "means we have agreed on almost everything of importance to either side."

Legal scrubbing and translations are expected to take several months before the agreement can be formally completed and put to approval to national authorities in the E.U. and Japan.

The 28-nation E.U. exports about 86 billion euros in goods and services to Japan every year, yet it faces high tariffs and other obstacles in reaching the lucrative market.

A deal would require tweaks to Japan's protections for its dairy farmers, whose home market is protected by tariffs of up to 40 percent on processed cheese, wine, pasta and chocolate.

The E.U. official said that the E.U. food agriculture sector was expected to be "the big winner" out of the negotiations.

Japan is specifically looking for removing import tariffs on cars and car parts.