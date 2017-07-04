Drugmakers, distributors face deluge of opioid lawsuits

The strategy echoes the effort against major tobacco companies in the 1990s and is born of similar frustration over rising death rates and the increasing costs of addressing the continuing public health crisis. After years of government and pharmaceutical firms failing to control the problem, some lawyers say the suits have the potential to force the industry to curb practices that contribute to it.

"If they're not going to do it voluntarily, we're going to drag them to the table and make them," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who sued five drug manufacturers for the costs of the opioid epidemic.

Dozens of other state, county and city governments and local law enforcement agencies are considering legal action. Some states are interviewing law firms.

Delaware is among a handful of states that are even issuing "requests for proposals" from law firms.

In addition, more than half the country's state attorneys general — Republicans and Democrats — have banded together to investigate the industry.

Two congressional panels also are examining the industry — the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Justice Department's Inspector General is investigating why the Drug Enforcement Administration slowed enforcement efforts against drug distribution companies.

Representatives of the companies deny wrongdoing and vow to vigorously defend themselves. They said they have taken steps to prevent the diversion of their drugs to the black market. Stemming the epidemic, they said, will take a coordinated effort by doctors, the industry and federal and local government agencies.

"As we look to prevent abuse and misuse in the future, it will require a forward-looking, systemic approach that calls on greater coordination and collaboration between health-care, law enforcement, and state and federal regulatory authorities,"said the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, which represents companies that distribute drugs.

But in a blow to the industry, the D.C. Court of Appeals on Friday rejected arguments from a drug distributor, Masters Pharmaceutical, that would have undermined the DEA's ability to hold companies responsible for pain pills that are diverted to the black market.

The lawsuits come as states and communities grapple with the economic impact of a prescription drug epidemic that has resulted in nearly 180,000 overdose deaths between 2000 and 2015 — more than three times the number of Americans who died during the Vietnam War. The epidemic has led to thousands more deaths from overdoses of heroin and fentanyl, which are becoming easier and cheaper to obtain than prescription drugs.

But winning the lawsuits will not be easy, according to Richard C. Ausness, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who studies product liability litigation. He said it is more likely that the companies will settle rather than try to defend themselves against dozens, perhaps hundreds, of lawsuits.

"I think what's going on, and this is what happened in the tobacco litigation, is that the plaintiffs never actually won a case," Ausness said. "What they did is they drove up the cost of litigation so much that the defendants finally settled."

Manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains are expected to argue that they cannot be held responsible for what happens to pain pills once they travel down the supply chain.

"They ship a drug that's approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and then a bunch of bad actors intervene — pill mills, doctors who overprescribe and the addicts themselves," Ausness said. "It's a pretty strong argument."

The suits are reminiscent of the tobacco cases filed two decades ago. In the 1990s, 46 attorneys general eventually combined their resources to sue the tobacco companies. In 1998, the industry settled those suits, paying more than$200 billion.

"These pharmaceutical companies should be scared as hell," said Richard Fields, an attorney who has filed suit on behalf of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.