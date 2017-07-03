The economy President Trump loves looks a lot like the one candidate Trump hated

Trump is correct about the stock market and declining unemployment, which currently sits at 4.3 percent. Business and consumer confidence is high, though both have cooled a bit. Companies are announcing plans to expand and add jobs, such as Samsung's announcement Wednesday that it would create almost 1,000 new jobs over the next three years with the construction of a new facility in South Carolina.

But other trends are more worrisome. U.S. factory output fell in May, the second decline in three months, due in part to a drop in the production of automobiles. New orders for durable goods, such as furniture, electronics and appliances, were down 1.1 percent, more than expected. And housing starts — the construction of new homes — fell to an eight-month low.

Job and wage growth remain steady and underwhelming. The 362,000 jobs added between March and May is the fewest during a three-month period since mid-2012. And instead of rampant hiring, a number of companies have announced layoffs in recent weeks, including Ford, General Motors, Kellogg's, and Sears.

And overall, the economy Trump is overseeing as president looks a lot like the one he lambasted as a candidate: a slow, largely steady grind that has chipped away at the damage done by the 2008-2009 recession but that has been insufficient to usher in a new era of prosperity.

Caught between Trump's promises and an unyielding reality, White House officials are doing a juggling act. They highlight positive trends in the economy while also jawboning Congress into enacting key parts of their agenda. Top advisers are pushing for an overhaul of the tax code that would slash rates, something the White House says will spur more hiring and investment. They are also trying to design a large-scale infrastructure plan that would rebuild roads, bridges, and airports, among other things. But many of those plans have been bogged down by the extended squabbling over how to handle the health care repeal effort. He has had more success slashing regulations, but that hasn't had a material impact on hiring and growth, several economists said.

Multiple economists have said the White House's efforts to grow the economy through regulatory changes and coaxing alone have had little impact so far.

"No change," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "Nothing. Not a change."

White House officials said for the economy to grow as fast as Trump has promised, Congress will have to move quickly to enact his agenda, including the tax cuts and the infrastructure spending. He is also pushing for new bilateral trade agreements and a widespread reduction in regulations.

Senior administration officials said they are aware of the recent spate of mixed economic data. They are keeping a close eye on whether monthly blips become longer-term strains, several said, though they are still optimistic things are improving.

White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, in a statement to The Washington Post, outlined several positive trends in the economy, including the lower unemployment rate, and said things are improving.

"These are all good trends, but we know there is more work to do, including improving wage growth for hard-working Americans," he said. "We believe this Administration can help drive a better job environment in this country, and that's why we're working every day to address burdensome regulations, reform the tax code and restore our nation's infrastructure."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked Thursday about the restrained economic performance so far, said Trump's promises will take time to come to materialize. "That's not this year," he said. "That's not next year. It will take some time to set in."

The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday projected that the economy would grow just 2.1 percent this year, an increase from last year but far lower than Trump's goals. It also projected the economy would begin to slow in 2019 and 2020, growing only 1.6 percent in those years.

When he was sworn in Jan. 20, Trump promised to create 25 million jobs over 10 years and grow the economy at 4 percent per year. Advisers have since scaled that goal back to a target of 3 percent growth, a level many economists consider a long shot.

And many economists, as well as Democrats, have questioned whether Trump's agenda will grow the economy as much as he says. His call for a major tax cut could spur more investing and hiring, as his aides have said, but critics believe it would more likely grow the federal debt and become a drag on future economic growth. The infrastructure plan, meanwhile, could temporarily add jobs but also add to the government's debt depending on how it is financed.

Trump inherited an economy with low unemployment and low inflation, but it also had weak wage growth, rising debt levels, an aging population, and a large number of people who weren't participating in the labor force.