First Tesla Model 3 to be built Friday

Musk tweeted that the company expects to produce 100 cars in August and more than 1,500 in September. "Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in December," he wrote.

That figure is less than previous estimates. Musk earlier had said Tesla would make 10,000 Model 3's per week by December.

Tesla also said Monday that it delivered about 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter, bringing first-half deliveries to about 47,100.

That's at the low end of the company's prediction earlier this year of 47,000 to 50,000 Model S sedan and Model X SUV deliveries in the first half, as much as a 71 percent increase over a year ago.

While second-quarter deliveries rose 53 percent from a year ago, they were about 12 percent below first-quarter deliveries. Tesla said that second-quarter production was hampered by a severe shortfall of battery packs. Production averaged 40 percent less than demand until early June, it said.

Tesla said that as long as global economic conditions don't worsen considerably, it is confident that second-half Model S and Model X deliveries are likely to exceed deliveries in the first half.

Musk's tweets about the Model 3 appear to erase doubts that Tesla would be able to meet deadlines for mass producing the cars, which is key to the company making money. It has faced delays in getting vehicles to market. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company aims to make 10,000 Model 3's per week in 2018.