First Tesla Model 3 to be built Friday

New York • The first Tesla Model 3 electric car for the masses should come off the assembly line on Friday with the first deliveries in late July, the company's CEO says.
CEO Elon Musk, in several Twitter messages early Monday, said the new car passed all government regulatory requirements for production to begin two weeks ahead of schedule. The company plans to hold a party to hand over the first 30 Model 3's to customers on July 28, Musk wrote in a tweet.
The Model 3 price is to start at about $35,000 and, with a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit, could cost $27,500. Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.