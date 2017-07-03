GM, Ford US sales down, but Japanese automakers report gains

Detroit • U.S. sales at General Motors and Ford each fell about 5 percent last month, but the three largest Japanese automakers reported sales increases.

Analysts expect sales to fall from 2 percent to 4 percent in June, the sixth straight month of declines. That means first-half sales could be negative for the first time since 2009.

GM says its sales dropped 4.7 percent, while Ford sales declined 5.1 percent. But Toyota reported a 2.1 percent increase, while Honda posted nearly a 1 percent gain and Nissan sales were up 2 percent.