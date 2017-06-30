Trump’s crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?

"Mr. Trump would be fired for his tweets of today, and nearly every day," said Mike Driehorst, a social media expert at the marketing agency Weaving Influence. "Most companies have a thin skin when it comes to public criticism and media reports."

Nannina Angioni, an employment attorney at the Los Angeles-based law firm Kaedian, said certain speech is protected, such as posts about a workplace grievance or organizing a union. But she said that if "you take to Twitter to call your boss a 'psycho' or say that your CEO has a 'low I.Q.' that could absolutely get you fired."

That applies even to chief executives.

"Any good outside crisis adviser would tell the company's board that they have no choice but to terminate the CEO," said Kara Alaimo, a public relations professor at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. "Today, more than ever before, citizens expect companies to espouse and uphold values."

PLENTY OF EXAMPLES

In 2013, Justine Sacco, a 30-year-old public-relations executive for the internet company IAC, tweeted, "Going to Africa. Hope I don't get AIDS. Just kidding. I'm white!" Though it was on a personal account with only 170 followers, the tweet quickly went viral. She didn't learn she had become a top "trending topic" — not in a good way — as her phone was off during an 11-hour flight to South Africa. She was fired, of course.

Earlier this year, the New York Post fired football writer Bart Hubbuch for comparing the president's inauguration to the 9/11 attacks. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized.

A month later, a preschool teacher in Texas lost her job over a series of anti-Semitic posts, including a tweet that said "kill some Jews." Nancy Salem had also retweeted: "How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough!" according to a news report at the time. Salem later apologized.

BROAD RANGE OF POLICIES

What happens when workers send out crude, hateful or offensive tweets — especially if they fall in a gray area — can depend on where they work.

Many policies encourage common sense, such as refraining from posting private company information or speaking on behalf of the company unless authorized. Hate speech and offensive comments are also frowned upon.

"Customers, colleagues, supervisors, suppliers, competitors and others may have access to your posts," General Motors' policy states. "Offensive or inappropriate remarks are as out-of-place online as they are offline. Use the same set of standards as you do in the physical workplace."

Government agencies such as the General Services Administration prohibit "engaging in vulgar or abusive language, personal attacks of any kind, or offensive terms targeting individuals or groups." The White House didn't respond to requests for comment.

Coca Cola's policy, meanwhile, doesn't spell out that employees shouldn't harass others or post racist rants, yet such topics can be construed as falling under "common sense." The policy reads, "You are responsible for your actions. We encourage you to get online and have fun, but use sound judgment and common sense."