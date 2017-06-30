Missouri woman sues Uber, says driver sexually assaulted her

Kansas City, Mo. • A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is suing Uber, alleging that a driver who served prison time for attempted murder sexually assaulted her in January after dropping her off at home.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2txuOzu ) reports that the woman alleges the driver took her to various locations that evening and persuaded her to let him use her bathroom when he took her home. She says she was intoxicated and he sexually assaulted her there.

The lawsuit was filed this month and also names the driver as a defendant. It says police are investigating the attack, but The Associated Press couldn't immediately confirm that with the department.