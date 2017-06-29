Behind the Headlines: Jason Chaffetz’ new gig. Mike Lee’s role in the delayed health care vote. And what caused the Brian Head fire to spread?

Quantcast
The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published

AT A GLANCE

‘BEHIND THE HEADLINES’

Chaffetz’s new gig; Lee among GOP health plan opponents; debate over fire’s growth

9 a.m. » Outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is going to work as a political commentator at Fox News. Republican Senate leaders postpone a vote on their health care bill amid lack of support, including from Utah Sen. Mike Lee. And while the Brian Head Fire rages, environmentalists and state legislators disagree on what prompts wildfires to spread. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, managing editor David Noyce and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. › sltrib.com

