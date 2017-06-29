Steep slide by tech firms pulls U.S. stocks lower

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 20.99 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,419.70. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 167.58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 21,287.03. The average was down briefly more than 257 points.

The Nasdaq composite lost 90.06 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,144.35. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 9.07 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,416.20.

Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.27 percent from 2.23 percent late Wednesday.

The stock market was coming off its biggest gain in two months. The market slide came about despite some encouraging news on the U.S. economy.

The Commerce Department said that the nation's gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter. That's better than the previous estimate of 1.2 percent and double the initial estimate of 0.7 percent. The upgrade reflects new-found strength in consumer spending and exports.

Still, investors appeared more focused on the possibility of higher interest rates following recent remarks from the president of the European Central Bank and the governor of the Bank of England.

"We've had a lot of commentary from central bankers around the world suggesting perhaps that it is within the field of vision that we could see some of the accommodation being removed from the system," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager for Private Wealth Management at U.S. Bank. "While we don't think that's imminent, it certainly does give investors something to consider."

Semiconductor manufacturers led the technology sector slide.

Advanced Micro Devices fell the most among companies in the S&P 500 index, losing 63 cents, or 4.8 percent, to $12.60. Lam Research gave up $5.48, or 3.7 percent, to $142.35. Alphabet, Google's parent company, also fell, shedding $23.19, or 2.4 percent, to $937.82. Facebook declined $2.20, or 1.4 percent, to $151.04. Apple slid $2.15, or 1.5 percent, to $143.68.

All told, the technology sector fell 1.8 percent. Despite the drop, the sector leads all other sectors this year with a gain of 16.5 percent.

"People are a little bit nervous about the high-flying tech sector," Davidson said. "Valuations are getting pretty stretched, so this is providing some opportunity to redeploy some of those assets into something that may be about to turn, the financials in particular."

Financial sector stocks have been mostly rising this week as investors bet on interest rates climbing further. Banks can make more money on lending when rates move higher.

Bank stocks also got a boost from the Federal Reserve. The central bank said late Wednesday that 34 of the biggest U.S. banks can buy back more stock and raise their dividends because their balance sheets are strong enough to bear a major downturn in the economy.

The Fed's announcement marked the first time that all of the banks passed their so-called stress tests, which were created after the global financial crisis of 2008.