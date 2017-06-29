Egypt raises fuel prices for second time in less than a year

Cairo • Egypt raised the prices of fuel by up to 55 percent on Thursday, the second such increase since the local currency was floated seven months ago, as the country struggles with an array of economic woes including a double-digit inflation rate.

The decision, announced on official news agency MENA, showed an increase in the price of 80 octane gasoline and diesel to 3.65 Egyptian pounds, a 55 percent increase from a previous 2.35 pounds.

The price of 92 octane gasoline also rose, reaching five Egyptian pounds instead of 3.5 pounds, while the price of butane canisters, commonly used in households across the country, was doubled — up from 15 pounds to 30 (about $1.65).