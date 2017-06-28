Quantcast
Staples, General Mills climb; Paychex slides

The Associated Press
New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

• General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $56.42

The maker of cereals and packaged foods had a better fourth quarter than investors expected.

• Spectranetics Corp., up $7.95 to $38.35

The medical device company agreed to be bought by Dutch conglomerate Phillips for $38.50 a share, or $1.68 billion.

• Cal-Amp Corp., up $1.19 to $20.44

The wireless communications company had a better first quarter than Wall Street anticipated.

• Staples Inc., up 77 cents to $9.93

The Wall Street Journal reported that the office supplies retailer agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal was announced after the market's close.

• Paychex Inc., down 97 cents to $57.65

Investors weren't pleased with the payroll processor and human resources company's annual projections.

• MetLife Inc., up $1.56 to $54.54

Banks and other financial companies traded higher as bond yields and interest rates increased further.

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down 17 cents to $13.23

Technology companies continued to struggle and lagged the rest of the market Wednesday.

• KB Home, up $1.24 to $24.06

The homebuilder reported strong earnings, and the limited number of homes on the market should keep prices up.

 

