UPS will freeze pensions for thousands of nonunion employees

The United Parcel Service on Wednesday told some workers that the company plans to freeze their pensions, joining the ranks of other large employers that are moving away from the defined benefit plans.
UPS is notifying more than 70,000 nonunion workers this week that the change will take place in five years as part of a move to reduce expenses and help curb a long-term funding shortfall. As of December, UPS was about $7 billion short of the $25.3 billion needed to pay future benefits for the workers in that plan, said Steve Gaut, a company spokesman.
The affected workers will stop accruing pension benefits on Jan. 1, 2023. After then, they will only be able to receive the pension benefits they have earned up until that point. UPS will switch to contributing between 5 percent and 8 percent of workers' salaries into a 401(k) savings account, where workers will be responsible for deciding how the money is invested. Some employees who were hired before 2008 may be eligible for additional contributions, Gaut said.