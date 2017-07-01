Here are some scenes from the 37th annual Stadium of Fire entertainment-and-fireworks spectacular Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Country stars Little Big Town headlined the extravaganza, with country sensation Hunter Hayes, comedian Brian Regan and much more rounding out the bill, part of America's Freedom Festival. Earlier Saturday, the festival kicked off its Balloon Fest, featuring dozens of hot air giants flying each morning from 6-8 a.m. through Tuesday at Bulldog Field on Freedom Boulevard in Provo.
Photos: Lots of music, hot air balloons during America’s Freedom Festival Saturday in Provo
First Published Jul 01 2017 10:30AM • Updated 28 minutes ago
