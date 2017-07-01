Quantcast
Photos: A lot of hot air as balloons launch America’s Freedom Festival Saturday in Provo

The America's Freedom Festival kicked off Saturday morning with its Balloon Fest, featuring dozens of hot air giants, which will fly each morning from 6-8 a.m. through Tuesday at Bulldog Field on Freedom Blvd. in Provo.

The balloons were a prelude to Saturday night's 37th annual Stadium of Fire entertainment-and-fireworks spectacular at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Country stars Little Big Town are set to headline the extravaganza, with country sensation Hunter Hayes, comedian Brian Regan and much more rounding out the bill.

 

