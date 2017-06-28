A development just north of SLC’s downtown is betting on Hardware

To the south will be two office buildings. One will be a 10-story tower, with seven floors of offices (200,00 square feet) on top of three levels of parking (800 stalls).

The second is projected to be four stories, made of heavy timber and glass to establish a creative ambiance throughout its 60,000 square feet of space.

"We have envisioned an experience where residents are excited to work and live," said Thomas Vegh, managing partner of Salt Lake City-based SALT Development.

This project, he said, builds on SALT's construction of the 4th West Apartments, a three-phase, 493-unit development that stretches from 200 North to 300 North on 400 West's west side. Finishing touches are being put on Phase Three units ahead of an August grand opening.

But people already are living in the first two phases of that residential project, which features 73 studio units, 256 one-bedroom apartments and 164 two-bedroom units. Rents start at $1,374 per month, Vegh said.

"Hardware District is the perfect complement to 4th West Apartments," he said, "as it provides a sense of community with first-class living" and amenities such as barbecue pits, a pool, spas, a fitness center and a library lounge with a bar and a two-story waterfall.

The first Hardware District residential units are expected to hit the market in February. The opening of Hardware West is scheduled to introduce 48 studio apartments, 134 one-bedroom units and 83 two-bedroom units.

"The ground floor will have 37 two-story brownstone town homes averaging 1,400 square feet," Vegh said. The five brownstones in Hardware East will be about 1,500 square feet, he added, noting that most units in both buildings will have 10-foot ceilings.

They are scheduled to open in August 2018.

The project was designed by Salt Lake City-based Arch Nexus and WRNS Studios, which has offices in San Francisco, Honolulu and New York. It will be overseen by Greystar Property Management, which is based in Charleston, S.C., and has offices in Salt Lake City and 30 other cities nationwide.

mikeg@sltrib.com