Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

A development just north of SLC’s downtown is betting on Hardware

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

The first Hardware District residential units are expected to be available in February.

ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (7)

A couple of dozen construction workers hustled about Wednesday in the subterranean foundation for the next building being erected in the face-lift of 400 West north of North Temple.

They're laying the groundwork for what will be part of Hardware District, a $275 million mixed-use project that SALT Development is building on the west side of 400 West between 200 North and North Temple (around the historic Salt Lake Hardware Building).

The just-emerging seven-story building, along with another seven-story structure directly to the west, which is much farther along, will contain 466 residential units — from one- and two-bedroom units to much larger brownstones on the ground level.

To the south will be two office buildings. One will be a 10-story tower, with seven floors of offices (200,00 square feet) on top of three levels of parking (800 stalls).

The second is projected to be four stories, made of heavy timber and glass to establish a creative ambiance throughout its 60,000 square feet of space.

"We have envisioned an experience where residents are excited to work and live," said Thomas Vegh, managing partner of Salt Lake City-based SALT Development.

This project, he said, builds on SALT's construction of the 4th West Apartments, a three-phase, 493-unit development that stretches from 200 North to 300 North on 400 West's west side. Finishing touches are being put on Phase Three units ahead of an August grand opening.

But people already are living in the first two phases of that residential project, which features 73 studio units, 256 one-bedroom apartments and 164 two-bedroom units. Rents start at $1,374 per month, Vegh said.

"Hardware District is the perfect complement to 4th West Apartments," he said, "as it provides a sense of community with first-class living" and amenities such as barbecue pits, a pool, spas, a fitness center and a library lounge with a bar and a two-story waterfall.

The first Hardware District residential units are expected to hit the market in February. The opening of Hardware West is scheduled to introduce 48 studio apartments, 134 one-bedroom units and 83 two-bedroom units.

"The ground floor will have 37 two-story brownstone town homes averaging 1,400 square feet," Vegh said. The five brownstones in Hardware East will be about 1,500 square feet, he added, noting that most units in both buildings will have 10-foot ceilings.

They are scheduled to open in August 2018.

The project was designed by Salt Lake City-based Arch Nexus and WRNS Studios, which has offices in San Francisco, Honolulu and New York. It will be overseen by Greystar Property Management, which is based in Charleston, S.C., and has offices in Salt Lake City and 30 other cities nationwide.

mikeg@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()