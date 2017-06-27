Sprint gains; T-Mobile and FactSet fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

• Darden Restaurants Inc., up $2.61 to $92.69

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook.

• Alphabet Inc., down $24 to $948.09

The European Union slapped a record $2.7 billion fine on the parent company of Google for taking advantage of its dominance in online searches.

• Sprint Corp., up 17 cents to $8.18

The Wall Street Journal reported that Charter and Comcast are in talks with Sprint about a wireless deal.

• T-Mobile US Inc., down $2.14 to $61.01