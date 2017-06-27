Utahns like what they see in the economy

The index rose because fewer people see business conditions as being bad or foresee jobs being hard to find. Most people also feel the economy has enough oomph that prices will rise in the next year.

But people do have some reservations.

Confidence in state government's performance in improving Utah's economy slipped from 49 percent a month ago to 46 percent in June. That was considerably better than perceptions of the job done by the federal government. Only 20 percent of respondents felt it was doing well, down from 24 percent a month earlier.

That led to a 10-percent decline (37 percent to 27 percent) in the number of people who believe the economy will improve in the next 12 months. There was more confidence in the stability of 401(k) investments, but it dipped there, too — from 52 percent believing in May that a $1,000 investment will be worth more in a year to just 48 percent now.

Still, said survey overseer Randy Shumway of Cicero Group, overall economic perceptions remain strong."As consumers remain positive about their economic futures," he added, "they will continue to invest in the statewide economy, increasing the number of jobs available in Utah and increasing the standard of living for many Utahns."