Nestle and Pandora gain; Arconic slides Monday

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

• Nestle SA, up $3.34 to $88.17

News reports said U.S. hedge fund Third Point took a 1 percent stake in the company and will call on it to make changes including selling its stake in L'Oreal.

• Arconic Inc., down $1.53 to $24.01

The metal products maker said it will stop selling one type of aluminum composite paneling after speculation that the material contributed to the spread of a deadly fire at a London apartment tower.

• Pandora Media Inc., up 18 cents to $8.46

Recode reported that the internet radio service's co-founder Tim Westergren plans to step down as CEO.