Italy commits $19 billion for veneto banks in biggest rescue

Those efforts ended Friday when the European Central Bank said the two banks are failing or were likely to fail and turned the matter over to the Single Resolution Board in Brussels for disposal.

The lenders will be split into good and bad banks, with the firms open for business on Monday, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said. Intervention was needed because depositors and savers were at risk, he said. The northern region where they operate "is one of the most important for our economy, above all for small- and medium-size businesses."

While an additional 12 billion euros will be available to cover potential further losses, Padoan said, the Italian Treasury estimates the fair value of the losses at about 400 million euros. That amount is already included in the funds provided to Intesa.

"Under current terms, this is a good deal for Intesa as it would increase earnings and market share at seemingly no cost to capital," said Alexander Pelteshki a fixed-income investment manager at Kames Capital.

The news buoyed banking stocks in Italy, with Intesa rising as much as 4 percent in Milan trading, the most in two months, and trading 3.8 percent higher at 2.72 euros as of 11 a.m. The stock has gained about 15 percent this year.

Intesa agreed to purchase the assets of the two banks for 1 euro, the lender said in a statement on Monday. The proposal excluded soured debt, higher-risk performing loans and subordinated bonds, along with shareholdings and other "legal relationships." Under the plan about 600 branches of the two lenders will be closed and 3,900 employees will exit.

Still, the intervention will safeguard other jobs at the banks as well as the savings of about 2 million households and the financial interests of 200,000 businesses, it said. The agreement gives Intesa the right to return to the liquidators at-risk performing loans with a face value of 4 billion euros should their quality deteriorate.

The Bank of Italy appointed administrators for the two banks, including former Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Viola.

Since the ECB's decision Friday, Italy rushed to assemble the measures to carry out the plan because a local regulatory framework was required to allow the banks to open Monday. The deal crafted over the weekend is in line with the bloc's state-aid rules. Shareholders of the two banks as well as holders of subordinated debt "fully contributed" to the plan, limiting costs of the Italian state, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The solution will limit competition distortions because the two Veneto banks will exit the market, or be significantly downsized in the case of those activities that are transferred to Intesa, according to the commission.

Their liquidation with state support was hashed out less than three weeks after Spain organized an orderly sale of Banco Popular Espanol to Banco Santander without state aid, and amid talks to allow Italy to rescue Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank, through a so-called precautionary recapitalization.

In recent months, "bank intervention is specific to each troubled bank situation on its own conditions, with government and regulatory decisions on how to intervene influenced by multiple major macro factors," said David Hendler, founder of Viola Risk Advisors, a credit analysis firm in New York state. "For global bank investors, the European banking sector and how to invest in it is very confusing, not uniform, and difficult to predict."

The decision to let Italy dispose of the two banks under national insolvency law was crucial in shielding senior debt from losses. The EU's bank-failure law, known as the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, puts investors, including senior creditors, on the hook for losses if necessary to fund restructuring. The BRRD is part of the EU's attempt to prevent the public bailouts seen during the financial crisis.

It was "a very pragmatic decision" to interpret the BRRD leniently in this case and shouldn't affect investor confidence in the European banking union, said Marina Brogi, a professor of international banking and capital markets at Sapienza University in Rome.

"To be effective and avoid sizeable unintended consequences it would have been better to give banks more time to modify their liabilities before" the new rules on banks resolutions came into force, she said.