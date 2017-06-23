No job? Tips for teens to fill idle summer time

After two summers of training, she got a work permit from school and applied to work part-time at a local upscale health club as a childcare worker. She then parlayed that experience into a full-time summer camp counselor job at the club, making $10 an hour.

PREPARE FOR COLLEGE & BABYSIT

Sheila Sheley of Dallas has a 16-year-old daughter who will be a senior in the fall. Instead of a traditional summer job, Sheley encouraged her to find other ways that would better serve her college resume needs.

"Her primary 'job' right now is finishing high school with a good GPA and full set of extracurriculars while managing the college applications process," Sheley said.

Sheley said her daughter worked part-time at a fast food chain last year, but the schedule wasn't flexible and the job only paid $8 an hour. So this year, Sheley said her daughter set up a Facebook page to promote her babysitting services, where she makes $10 to $12 an hour.

TAKE CLASSES

Shannon Behn, 17, of Mankato, Minnesota, will attend a five-week program at the International Film Institute of New York this summer rather than work a job. The short film she plans to make will be included in her college admissions portfolio as she pursues a major in film.

"It can definitely be hard for someone in high school to find summer work just because there are so many businesses and companies that don't hire anyone of that age range," Behn said.

STUDY, INTERN & PLAY FRISBEE

Susan Gottfried, who lives in suburban Pittsburgh, leans toward letting her 14-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son make their own summer plans.

Gottfried's younger child, who wants to be an animal behaviorist, will be a sophomore next year. There's summer homework in store for her and in July, the teen will take classes at the Pittsburgh Zoo. For most of August, she'll be an intern with a local theater company and performing arts academy, doing sound for summer productions.

Her son, a rising high school senior, is working on getting his driver's license. And while many of his friends have jobs, he'll spend his time touring colleges and finishing off work on his Eagle rank in Boy Scouts. He's also on an Ultimate Frisbee team.

"I suppose Ultimate Frisbee will be viewed as a commitment to a sports team, just as any other more mainstream sport would be," Gottfried said. "Will colleges give it more weight because it's a unique sport? Hard to say."

ADVICE FROM EXPERTS