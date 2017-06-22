FDA approves quicker drug for blood cancers

U.S. regulators have approved a more convenient version of a blockbuster drug for treating three common blood cancers.

The Roche Group's Rituxan, on the market for 20 years, is administered in a hospital or clinic through an intravenous drip that can take several hours.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Swiss drugmaker's new version, Rituxan Hycela (RIH'-tux-en HEYE'-cell-uh). It's injected in about six minutes, shortening clinic visits.

It's given every three weeks for six months to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, for a total cost of about $48,600 without insurance — the same as for Rituxan.

Rituxan Hycela also was approved for treating follicular lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.