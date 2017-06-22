Behind the Headlines: Utah’s new DUI law, Gov. Herbert vs. the legislature — and Mike Lee vs. the GOP health care bill

Utah's hotly-debated DUI law comes under scrutiny during the legislature's interim session. The race for Rep. Jason Chaffetz's soon-to-be-vacant House seat spurs a conflict between the Utah legislature and Gov. Gary Herbert. And Senate Republicans release the draft of their health care bill, drawing fire from Democrats and some Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kathy Stephenson and Emma Penrod, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and columnist George Pyle join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.