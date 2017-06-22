American Airlines gains; Steelcase, Accenture fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• American Airlines Group Inc., up 54 cents to $48.97

The company said Qatar Airways wants to take a 10 percent stake in it.

• Oracle Corp., up $3.97 to $50.30

The business software company reported revenue and earnings for its latest quarter that were stronger than analysts expected.

• Staples Inc., up 54 cents to $9.20

Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to acquire the office supplies retailer.

• Barnes & Noble Inc., up 50 cents to $7

The bookseller reported a smaller loss for its latest quarter than analysts expected.