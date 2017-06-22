Sorenson ventures into financing early-stage companies

Lehi-based private equity firm Sorenson Capital has formed a new offshoot to focus on early-stage enterprise software and security investments — and brought in a well-known Silicon Valley investor to help guide it.

Ken Elefant, described as "one of the top three most-connected people in the technology industry," will be co-managing director of Sorenson Ventures, the name of this new endeavor. His co-manager will be Rob Rueckert, managing director of Sorenson Capital, which has $1 billion under management.

Sorenson Capital has focused primarily on more developed companies, Rueckert noted, adding Sorenson Ventures was created specifically to focus on businesses in their infancy.