Are you cut out for a work-from-home job?

Yarrow says extroverted workers prefer more person-to-person contact than many at-home jobs provide.

Telecommuters interact less with co-workers than their workplace counterparts. After all, you can't chat at the water cooler on your break or stop by a colleague's desk on the way to lunch. That solitude can be hard for those who are sociable, Aiello says.

But don't count yourselves out, social butterflies. Yarrow says personalities aren't black and white. The "mildly extroverted" can make telecommuting work if they have an after-work social life, for instance. Renting a co-working space can also provide a social outlet for remote employees.

YOUR ENVIRONMENT

If you live with other people, Aiello says, it's essential to have a separate space where you won't be interrupted. You need at least a door that closes you off from the rest of the house.

Be realistic about potential distractions. "Some people can't help but go on eBay," Aiello says. "Some people can't help themselves from playing computer games. There are all kinds of things that get in the way when they don't have someone over their shoulder."

And while society may paint a picture of at-home workers on the couch binge-watching Netflix, some telecommuters have a tendency to work too much because they never leave their work environment. Many check their email at night, Aiello says.

Remedy this with boundaries, says Cassidy Solis, senior adviser for workplace flexibility with the Society for Human Resource Management, a trade association. Solis, a telecommuter herself, sets expectations; she won't respond to emails outside regular working hours unless there's a pressing deadline.

YOUR EMPLOYER

Finally, your employer and supervisor will have a lot to do with your success at home.

IBM made news in May when it called telecommuters back to the workplace. As companies re-evaluate telecommuting, so should employees.

Ask about whether you'll be included in meetings and how frequently you'll get feedback from management. Teleconferencing and regular check-ins can help alleviate feelings of isolation by fostering a team environment, Aiello says.