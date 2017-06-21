House GOP reviving privatizing air traffic control

New York • With a boost from President Donald Trump, House Republicans are reviving efforts to shift responsibility for the nation's air traffic control operations to a private, nonprofit corporation.
Republican Rep. Bill Shuster, the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said Wednesday the committee will consider his legislation next week. He expects the full House to vote on the bill in mid-July.
A similar effort to move air traffic control operations out of the Federal Aviation Administration faltered in the last Congress. The proposal faces opposition from Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate.
Shuster said his new effort broadens participation on the 13-seat board of directors that will run the new corporation, so no one can claim that any particular group will dominate the panel. Shuster emphasized that board members would have a fiduciary duty to the company, regardless of which stakeholder group they represent.