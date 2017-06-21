Adobe, FedEx gain; Actuant, Whirlpool fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

• FedEx Corp., up $3.35 to $212.30

The package delivery service reported quarterly earnings that easily beat Wall Street's estimates thanks to higher rates and delivery volumes.

• Whirlpool Corp., down 75 cents to $193.81

The appliance maker said Jeff Fettig will step down as CEO in October. He'll be replaced by Marc Bitzer, the company's chief operating officer.

• Red Hat Inc., up $8.62 to $98.58

The open-source software company reported results that beat analysts' expectations, and it issued an upbeat forecast.

• Adobe Systems Inc., up $3.33 to $144.24