Briefs: CoreLife, hearing, Diamonds, Domo, Fresenius, Summit Vista

Free Salt Palace conference to address hearing problems

A four-day conference starting Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center will address hearing loss and hearing improvement.

The Hearing Loss Association of America is expecting 1,000 people to attend the conference, which offers consumers free access to the exhibit hall while audiology professionals participate in educational programs, said association spokeswoman Nancy Macklin.

U.S Army veteran Shilo Harris will give the keynote address at the conference, which is projected to have an economic impact of $1 million.

Exhibit hall offerings include displays of hearing aids, caption phones and other hearing-assistive products for the hard of hearing — along with access to experts in various topics.

Macklin said real-time captions and hearing-loop technology will be used at all workshops at the Salt Palace and the host hotel, Little America.

Grand opening Thursday for Diamonds Direct in Murray

Diamonds Direct, a North Carolina jewelry company, is moving into the Utah market for the first time with the opening Thursday of a store at 196 E. Winchester St. (6400 South) in Murray.

A 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature speeches by Dovy Klarberg, a senior vice president at Diamonds Direct, and Murray Mayor Ted Eyre.

Eyal Boaron will be general manager of the store, the 10th Diamonds Direct has opened since its 1995 founding. The company says it can lower prices on its diamonds and jewels because it has an office inside the world diamond exchange in Tel Aviv, Israel.