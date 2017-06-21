Trump is 'unbelievably supportive of small businesses,' federal official tells Utahns

President Donald Trump is "unbelievably supportive of small businesses" and committed to helping them succeed through tax reform, rolling back government regulations and reforming the health care system, his Small Business Administration director said Wednesday.
Linda McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment and a promoter of women in business, stopped in Salt Lake City as part of her "Ignite Tour" to visit all 68 of the SBA's district offices around the country.
While "the real goal is to listen to small businesses and the people in district offices," she also wants to "educate the general public about all aspects of the Small Business Administration. It's an incredibly well-kept secret."