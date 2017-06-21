Federal official in Utah: Trump has the back of small business

The SBA will continue its best-known role as a source of loans for small businesses, McMahon said, and is eager to do more to make government contracts more available to them. "The government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world."

But on top of that, she said, the agency can provide "counseling and mentoring that's almost as important as the access to capital."

She cited the work of retired and volunteer business executives working with the SCORE program, who provide help with issues such as business-plan development, marketing strategies and website design.

"And it's for free," McMahon added. "Small business people can come in and talk to seasoned executives and get direction and guidance. Sometimes being told your business idea is not a good one is good advice. You need to go back and rethink and polish it up or move onto something else."

McMahon is scheduled to tour Manuel's Fine Foods, a family-owned business that makes tortilla chips and other Mexican food products, in Woods Cross.

