Uber CEO pushed out as company tries to clean up act

A successor was not immediately announced.

The move comes as the world's largest ride-hailing company struggles to morph from a freewheeling start-up into a mature company.

By some measures, Uber was performing pretty well. While it's losing billions, the quarterly red ink is shrinking, and ridership and driver numbers keep growing in New York City, one of the few places that collect such statistics.

But outside experts said the CEO had to go.

"Even though Kalanick was driving performance, the company is not sustainable in this form," said Jennifer Chatman, a business professor at the University of California at Berkeley. "The company is quite vulnerable to very, very expensive lawsuits. He couldn't stay."

Uber made a series of costly missteps under Kalanick that damaged its reputation, including the harassment claims and allegations of stolen trade secrets. Also, federal authorities are investigating Uber's use of a phony app that thwarted efforts by city inspectors to see if the company was operating illegally.

To help Uber grow fast, Kalanick seemed to pick fights just about everywhere. He sparred with drivers over whether they were employees or contractors and got into a videotaped, profanity-laced screaming match with a driver over pay. A corporate mantra was "Principled Confrontation."

The company's unruly "brogrammer" culture came to light after a female engineer wrote a blog in February about being propositioned by her manager. Two outside investigations found sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation against those who complained.

Twenty people were fired after one investigation unearthed 215 complaints. Former Attorney General Eric Holder made a series of recommendations that the board pledged to adopt.

Kalanick apparently realized that his battle to hang on at the company was one fight too many.

"When you're at war with customers, employees, service suppliers, you can't build up a business model, and Kalanick was at war with everyone," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany.

On the streets of New York on Wednesday, drivers and riders seemed unfazed by the shakeup, and business continued as usual.

Customer Pat Mastandrea said Uber's service is as good as ever. "I would say that one person doesn't make a company. I think the Uber organization as a whole is doing a good job," Mastandrea said.

Kalanick said earlier this month he was taking an indefinite leave of absence, in part to deal with a personal tragedy. In May, his mother was killed and his father hurt in a boating accident on a California lake.