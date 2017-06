Some Orem residents were evacuated Tuesday night as a brush fire burned near 1200 E. Center Street.

According to the Orem Fire Department, the fire burned about 3.5 acres and begun about 5:45 p.m., but no structures were threatened.

Crews were "working hot spots," the department tweeted, and by 6:20 p.m., two homes remained evacuated.

Investigators were at the scene, fire officials said.

