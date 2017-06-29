Newly expanded Park City ropes course, accessible to all, is ‘life-changing headquarters’

Bates, who says he's "55 years young," hit pay dirt.

"This is life-changing headquarters," he said last week, flashing a big smile and bursting into infectious laughter as he joked with kids preparing for a ride on a giant swing, part of the new ropes course. "It took me a while to come out of my shell, but now there's no turning back."

Bates' transition exemplifies what the nonprofit National Ability Center has sought to accomplish since it opened in 1985.

Through a well-established skiing and snowboarding program, as well as providing chances to ride horses and run rivers, the center makes often inaccessible recreational opportunities available to about 5,500 people a year.

Many are veterans. But the center also attracts individuals with autism and people recovering from strokes. The number of visitors is almost certain to grow after the June 3 opening of the expanded ropes course on the center's property, off the Quinn Junction entrance to Park City.

With a cost close to $500,000, the structure created by Aerial Designs of Seattle has specially designed pulleys and harnesses that enable people in wheelchairs to test its challenges side by side with their able-bodied family members.

"Universal accessibility is the term we're using" to describe the course's primary asset, said Steve Robinson, the center's sports and recreation program manager.

A ropes course the center erected in 1999 was innovative for its time, he said, but only one of its features, an elevated suspension bridge, could be used by people in wheelchairs.

"It was time for an update," Robinson said.

Project funding came from private donors, such as Intermountain Healthcare, and a state agency, the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, which contributed $50,000.

"Our mission is to help people live the healthiest lives possible," said Mikelle Moore, Intermountain's senior vice president of community health. "We were looking beyond our own ability to deliver services through the hospital, seeking opportunities where we could make a difference. ... We were pretty compelled by their story and had the means to help."

Tom Adams, who runs the state Office of Outdoor Recreation, said it was easy to justify a matching grant for the center because it not only serves locals but also is an economic driver, enticing numerous out-of-staters to visit Utah for various programs.

"Many will stay here and see the sights when they're in town," he said.

Even more than that, Adams added, "what really stood out about the ropes course is that it's a facility for everyone. Everybody has some kind of limiting attribute. All of their limbs may work but they're terrified of heights, for example. They can get up there and learn a ton from the structure."

As a military veteran, Bates saw that in moving from being a center visitor to a staff member.