Study: Seattle minimum wage hasn’t cut jobs

Seattle • Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law has boosted pay for restaurant workers without costing jobs, a new study shows.

The report, from the University of California at Berkeley, is certain to add to the debate as activists around the country push for increases in local, state and federal minimum wages.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press before its official release, focused on food service jobs, which some critics said could be disproportionately affected if increased wages forced restaurants to cut workers' hours.

Author Michael Reich says that hasn't been the case.

"Our results show that wages in food services did increase — indicating the policy achieved its goal," the study said.