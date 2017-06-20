Slumping oil prices rein in stock indexes

SLIDING LOWER: The price of benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.16, or 2.6 percent, to $43.27 per barrel. Earlier in the day, it touched its weakest level since mid-November.

The price of oil has been bouncing between $40 and $55 per barrel for much of the last year, down from a peak of more than $110 in the summer of 2013. Drillers have gotten much more efficient at pulling oil out of the ground, which has helped supplies balloon and weigh on prices. Oil-producing countries have banded together to cut production in hopes of limiting supplies, but analysts are skeptical about how much they can influence prices.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 98 cents to $45.93 per barrel.

THE STOCK EFFECT: The sliding price of oil helped yank energy stocks in the S&P 500 down by 1.3 percent, the largest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Transocean fell 37 cents, or 4.3 percent, to $8.19, Hess dropped $1.43, or 3.3 percent, to $41.53 and Marathon Oil lost $1.25, or 3 percent, to $40.55.

IMPACT ON EARNINGS: A resurgence in profit growth has been one of the big reasons that stocks have marched to records in recent months, and analysts had been forecasting energy companies to be a big contributor to growth this year. Falling oil prices put could put those profit expectations at risk.

John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management, is still optimistic that earnings expectations can keep rising. Lower oil prices will undercut profits for energy stocks, but they should help other industries that will be paying lower fuel bills. And as long as profits continue to rise, Manley says stocks can too.

"Earnings are starting to re-accelerate," he said. "It may stop tomorrow, and if it does, well, I'll change my mind tomorrow. But right now, earnings are growing."

BUILDING HIGHER: Homebuilder Lennar rose $1.04, or 2 percent, to $53.78 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

BUYOUT BUMP: Parexel International, a biopharmaceutical services provider, jumped after it said it will go private following a buyout by Pamplona Capital Management. The investment firm agreed to pay $88.10 per share in cash for the company.

Parexel jumped $3.28, or 3.9 percent, to $87.20.

SOURED: Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped $31.91, or 7 percent, to $427.00 after some analysts cut their profit estimates for the restaurant chain. Chipotle said marketing costs will eat up a slightly bigger percentage of revenue this quarter than in the first three months of the year.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.16 percent from 2.19 percent late Monday. The two-year yield held steady at 1.36 percent, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.75 percent from 2.79 percent.

CURRENCIES: The British pound fell to $1.2622 from $1.2729 after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cooled market expectations that the bank may soon raise interest rates.

The euro dipped to $1.1126 from $1.1147, and the dollar slipped to 111.48 Japanese yen from 111.54 yen.