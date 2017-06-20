Utah calls for crackdown on special districts at high risk for fraud and abuse

Several recent probes by State Auditor John Dougall and legislative auditors found waste, fraud and abuse with many such agencies. So Niederhauser, R-Sandy, and Hughes, R-Draper, asked legislative auditors to see how widespread such problems may be.

They did a survey of 27 such entities and found:

• 16 had missing or weak internal controls.

• 13 had a board or staff — or both — who lacked the qualifications and training necessary to protect against waste, fraud and abuse.

• 17 have an organizational culture that does not support good governance and accountability.

Auditors also tested 50 randomly selected entities and found that 33 did not submit budgets to the state auditor within required deadlines, if at all; 22 were not complying with open meetings law requirements to post their agendas on the state's public notice website; and just a few complied with requirements to post contact information for board members.

"Because they tend to operate behind the scenes, many limited-purpose entities do not receive the same level of public scrutiny as city, county and state government agencies," the report said. It concluded that "poor governance and weak oversight are common."

It added, "Unless improvements are made, we believe many of Utah's limited-purpose entities will continue to face a high risk of fraud, waste, abuse and poor management."

The report suggested withholding tax funds from local entities that fail to comply with all state disclosure laws, taking steps to dissolve agencies that persistently fail to comply, and encouraging counties to take a larger role in promoting compliance.

The report noted that in the past three years, the legislative auditor general and the state auditor performed 20 audits of limited-purpose entities. Eight discovered cases of fraud, waste and abuse. Another 12 found instances of weak controls, poor policies and procedures. Examples of previous findings include:

• The Mapleton Irrigation District finance officer stole between $103,093 and $116,797.

• The Utah Communications Authority paid more than $800,000 for personal use of officials.

• The Unified Fire Authority was blasted for self-dealing and misuse of public money, and auditors told the agency to attempt to get a half a million dollars in reimbursement from them.

• The former executive director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns charged $57,000 in personal expenses to his business credit card, and auditors questioned another $130,000 in charges because they lacked documentation showing they were for business purposes.