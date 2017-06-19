Growth in demand for Utah hotel rooms slowed a bit in May, but prices were up

Whether in Salt Lake City or elsewhere, hoteliers were able to charge more last month. They collected about $7 more per night per room. The average daily rate in Salt Lake County was $114.25. Statewide it was $112.23.

May being a between-seasons month for mountain resorts, lodging in those Utah communities saw occupancy clipped to 39.5 percent nightly last month. Still, Utah resorts are still 4 percent ahead of the occupancy pace they set a year ago through the first five months, the report said.

Summer prospects seemed ho-hum as May ended, according to another Denver-based monitor of mountain-resort lodging, DestiMetrics.

Director Ralf Garrison said reservations for May through October are a "scant" 0.6 percent above last summer's bookings at the 290 property-management companies controlling 30,000 rooms that it surveys at 20 resort communities in Utah and seven other Western states.

But, once again, higher room rates are making up for reduced visitation. Total revenues for the period through October are projected to top last year by 9.3 percent.

"A rate increase is good for lodging properties," Garrison noted, "but doesn't help the broader, tourism-dependent economy."

He remains optimistic about the summer season as a whole. "With more than half of last summer's business already either booked or in the bank for this summer, a sixth consecutive revenue record for summer business is likely."

