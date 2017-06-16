Utah’s economy keeps producing more jobs

Utah's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 3.2 percent in May.

But the more important figure in the monthly labor report released Friday by the state Department of Workforce Services was that the state's economy added 44,500 nonfarm jobs over the past year, a desirable 3.1 percent growth rate.

"Utah's labor market continues to expand across the vast majority of business sectors," said Carrie Mayne, the department's chief economist. "We are currently in the 83rd month of the state's longest job market expansion in the last 15 years."

All but one industry sector grew over the past year, the laggard again being natural resources and mining, where 700 jobs were lost.