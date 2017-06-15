Netflix, joining next month’s net neutrality protest, says it will ‘never outgrow’ the fight

The FCC's rules on net neutrality currently forbid Internet providers from blocking, slowing or demanding fees from the websites that consumers wish to visit. They also allow the FCC to investigate practices that it deems allegedly anti-competitive. But Republicans at the FCC are working to undo the rules, which they say are too stifling to telecom and cable companies and inhibit their growth.

Netflix was among those vociferously calling for the rules in 2015, saying without them, ISPs could use their control over customers' connections to unfairly choke off Internet traffic from its service.

As the FCC ramped up efforts to repeal the regulations this year, Netflix initially struck a muted tone. It downplayed the impact that a repeal would have on its business, and chief executive Reed Hastings said at an industry conference that it was time for others to pick up the mantle of net neutrality.

Now, however, the streaming video company appears to be flexing its activist muscles once more.