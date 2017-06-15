Netflix, joining next month’s net neutrality protest, says it will ‘never outgrow’ the fight

Netflix is reentering the fray over net neutrality, saying it'll participate in an online protest next month designed to draw attention to a high-stakes fight over the future of the Internet.
The streaming video company said Thursday that it will "never outgrow" its advocacy for net neutrality, the idea that Internet providers should not arbitrarily manipulate online content as it travels to consumers' screens.
On July 12, Netflix will join Amazon, reddit, Mozilla and a host of others in modifying its website. The user-facing changes are expected to highlight the benefits of regulations approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)